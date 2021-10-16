Algert Global LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

