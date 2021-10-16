Algert Global LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 307,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.