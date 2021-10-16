Algert Global LLC Sells 458 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

NYSE:CRL opened at $403.54 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

