Algert Global LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amyris by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amyris by 532.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

