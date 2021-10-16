All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Financial Analysis

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for All For One Media and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 164.51%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 169.59 -$8.73 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 8.27 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -14.83

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

