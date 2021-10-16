Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Up 6.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.62 and last traded at $111.77. Approximately 7,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 184,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Allakos by 31.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 252.2% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 147.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 453.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

