Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

