Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $49.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $$33.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

