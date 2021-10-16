Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

