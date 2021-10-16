Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 1,655,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,281. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.