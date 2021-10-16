Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.68 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $136.90 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.17 or 0.99992729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.06 or 0.06331170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

