Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.77

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 2051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

