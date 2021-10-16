Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.77

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 2051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
