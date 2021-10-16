Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $6,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

NYSE:ROG opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

