Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $107,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

NYSE HES opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.