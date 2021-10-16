Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 474,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of AMAL opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.