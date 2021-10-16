Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.80 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

