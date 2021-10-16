Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 9,226 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,609,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

