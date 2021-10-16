Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $32.03 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.