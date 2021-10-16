AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

