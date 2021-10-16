AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BL opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $588,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,579 shares of company stock worth $26,921,281. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

