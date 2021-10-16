AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

