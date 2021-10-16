AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MD opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

