AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

