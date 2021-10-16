AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after buying an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 506,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 492,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

