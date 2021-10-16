AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $67.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

