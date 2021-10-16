Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.54.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

