Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.03% of Altice USA worth $160,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.38 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

