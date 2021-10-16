Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Rating Lowered by Laurentian

Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALS. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$665.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,212.00. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

