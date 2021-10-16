Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. 4,660,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.40. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.