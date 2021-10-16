Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a c- rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

