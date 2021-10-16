America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.45. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 222,115 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $386.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

