American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

