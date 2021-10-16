AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 103.3% in September

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the September 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.3 days.

AMVMF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $42.10.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.