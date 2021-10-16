AMO Coin Market Cap Hits $43.36 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $43.36 million and approximately $273,582.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00045805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00205765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00093491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

