Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Billion

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $9.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the lowest is $9.80 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

NYSE:GD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $208.93. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

