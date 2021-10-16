Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

