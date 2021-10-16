Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post sales of $107.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.32 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $90.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $469.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

