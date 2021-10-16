Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Asana reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.10. 2,472,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.14.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.