Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $13.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $392.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

