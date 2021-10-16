Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

