Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $501.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of EYE traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 796,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,233. National Vision has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

