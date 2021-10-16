Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 624,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

