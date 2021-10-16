Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $82.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $329.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.10 million to $334.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 110,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,696. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.