Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $88.50

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

AAWW stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 664,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,498. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

