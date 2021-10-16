Analysts Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Price Target at $111.00

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 459,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,363. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

