Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) PT at C$55.70

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

HDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.99. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.10 and a one year high of C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

