Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Price Target at GBX 876.71

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HWDN traded up GBX 20.40 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 896.80 ($11.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,551. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 929.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.