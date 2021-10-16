Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $42.60

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $10,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 65,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.49. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

