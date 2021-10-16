Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $41.38

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 1,378,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

