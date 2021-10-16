Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $4.29

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. 48,350,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.